Keith Lee has been working WWE dark matches as of late as the company decides what to do with him.

On August 17th, it was reported that these matches are designed to be short squash matches for Lee as a way to refine Lee and decide what works best for him moving forward.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the idea behind bringing him to TV every Monday and Friday is that they want to change Lee’s style. They also want to give him a new character. Thus, they want him to practice in front of fans.

WrestlingNews.co was told that Vince McMahon has considered turning him into a monster heel even though Lee has been getting babyface reactions.