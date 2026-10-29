WWE could be looking to add another familiar name to its roster in the coming months.

According to one source, WWE is expected to express interest in Dralistico if the AEW star becomes available when his current contract expires.

There is reportedly a belief within WWE that Dralistico could be a significant addition to both the company’s main roster and its AAA operation, particularly given his experience and established presence in the lucha libre scene.

The report also notes that Dralistico has support from individuals within the WWE locker room. That support is not considered particularly surprising due to the relationships he already maintains with several people in the company, most notably, Dragon Lee.

As things currently stand, Dralistico’s contract with AEW is believed to run through December 2026.

There is no indication that a deal with WWE is imminent, but the company is expected to monitor his contractual situation as the end of the year approaches.

Maybe not for long ? https://t.co/QqVnqlrgIl — DRALISTICO (@DRALISTICO_LFI) October 19, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)