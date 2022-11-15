WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has brought back several wrestlers since he began calling the shots back in the summer, and new details have been revealed on some of the contracts returning Superstars have signed.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that several talents brought back to SmackDown are under three-year contracts, which are set to expire in the summer of 2025.

The members of Hit Row (“Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis) reportedly have matching contracts that expire around the same time, and they are also on the three-year deals.

It was noted that some of the returning talents have representation from outside of the company, and were able to negotiate different deals.

Several of the wrestlers brought back were able to negotiate the ability to utilize some of their outside projects and outside platforms, which would not have been allowed at the time they were released, under the previous regime led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. It’s worth noting that many of those rules were already relaxed as far back as WrestleMania 38 Week, but now even more are relaxed.

The preparation for some of the recent returns ranged from the day before the Superstar appeared, to less than one week, which was the case with Karrion Kross and Scarlett, to a few weeks for Johnny Gargano, to well over a month for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. It was not confirmed that all of these names are under the three-year contracts, and there’s also no confirmation that Wyatt is signed to a longer contract, but it is possible.

Wrestlers brought back in the Triple H era include Kross, Scarlett, Gargano, Anderson, Gallows, Dolla, B-Fab, Adonis, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Emma, Mia Yim, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai.

