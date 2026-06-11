An internal WWE document that reportedly circulated earlier this month featured the names of Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre in connection with this year’s SummerSlam premium live event.

Both Orton and McIntyre have been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania, but sources indicate that the expectation internally is that both stars will be ready to return in time for SummerSlam weekend. The two-night event is scheduled to take place on August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

At this stage, there is no word on how either veteran could be factored into creative plans upon their return. However, their inclusion in the internal document is viewed as a positive sign that WWE is at least discussing potential roles for both men as preparations for SummerSlam continue.

While plans remain subject to change, the belief is that both former world champions are trending toward being available for one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)