Fightful Select has released a new report regarding this past week’s episode of WWE Raw, which WWE ran with a very limited skeleton crew.

-Big E, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Omos, Bobby Roode, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, Finn Balor, and Austin Theory were all absent from the show in Detroit due to COVID protocols.

-WWE split producers for the Raw in Detroit and the Orlando SmackDown house show. It is not known whether producers Adam Pearce, Kenny Dykstra, Jamie Noble, Shawn Daivari, Pat Buck, Michael Hayes, or TJ Wilson worked their shows as their names were absent from the producers list that Fightful usually receives.

-Sources told the publication that this was the most “skeleton of crews” the WWE has ever had, with some saying that there were more personal in attendance present at WWE shows during the Performance Center era.