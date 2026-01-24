WWE’s latest Saturday Night’s Main Event special is set for tonight, January 24, from the Bell Centre in Montreal.

But ticket sales appear to be lagging behind expectations.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the show has sold approximately 8,871 tickets as of this week, a number Meltzer described as underwhelming for a major wrestling market like Montreal.

One contributing factor cited is scheduling. Montreal fans were asked to attend back-to-back WWE events, with SmackDown taking place last night followed immediately by Saturday Night’s Main Event. Meltzer noted that this kind of setup can strain fan budgets, even in cities with historically strong WWE support.

Pricing has also played a role. Meltzer reported that the lowest ticket prices were hovering around $53, a figure closer to AEW pricing than what fans typically expect for a WWE-branded special event.

Then there’s the card itself.

The lineup for Saturday Night’s Main Event has not generated the level of buzz usually associated with the brand, and with the show no longer airing nationally on NBC, Meltzer noted that its overall television exposure is likely reduced as well.

For comparison, a recent episode of WWE Raw held at the Bell Centre drew more than 11,500 fans. With the venue capable of seating over 21,000, a sizable number of seats remain unsold heading into tonight’s event.

