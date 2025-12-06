WWE has locked down a new piece of intellectual property this week, and the name definitely stands out.

The company filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on December 5 for the term “FAHD TUWAIQ,” listing it specifically for pro wrestling use.

According to the filing, the mark covers a wide range of entertainment services — everything from live wrestling events to televised and streamed content, plus online news, fan club activities, newsletters, and blogs. Essentially, WWE is securing the name for any and all talent- or content-related purposes moving forward.

Fahd is an Arabic masculine name meaning “panther” or “leopard,” while Tuwaiq references the Tuwaiq mountain range in Saudi Arabia. The combination strongly hints at an international or culturally themed character direction, though nothing is confirmed.

This isn’t the only trademark activity from WWE lately.

The company recently filed Clash of Champions on December 1, and earlier moves include Tribal Heir on November 6. Two days before that, WWE trademarked DarkState, the name of the new NXT faction led by Dion Lennox.

The name Skylar Raye was secured on November 3.

WWE also filed a classic-style double-W block logo on October 1 — a design resembling the vintage WWF logo, minus the “F.”

And on September 30, WWE filed for Showdown, which appears to be the name of a potential new show.