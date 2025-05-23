WWE appears to be shifting gears with its long-term WrestleMania plans.

After originally announcing New Orleans as the host city for WrestleMania 42 in 2026, that decision has now been reversed. A follow-up report suggested that WWE would instead return to Las Vegas in 2026 for WrestleMania 42, marking the second straight WrestleMania in Vegas in a row.

Now more details regarding this news have surfaced.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE is aiming to make Las Vegas a recurring home for WrestleMania, though not necessarily every single year. The move comes on the heels of WrestleMania 41’s huge financial success, which broke multiple records for WWE and its parent company TKO.

Las Vegas is reportedly becoming a favored destination for several key reasons:

* Major TKO executives are based in the area.

* WWE President Nick Khan grew up in the city and still has strong ties there.

* Vegas itself is positioning to be an annual hub for major sports and entertainment events, aggressively targeting the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, College Football Playoff National Championship, and WrestleMania for years when it misses out on those.

While WrestleMania 42 is tentatively scheduled for August 18–19 at Allegiant Stadium, a couple of complications still need to be addressed. A previously unannounced concert is currently booked at the stadium in close proximity to those dates, leaving WWE with a narrow setup window. Stadium officials have reportedly tried to convince the concert promoters to shift dates, but the promoters are holding firm due to a binding contract.

Additionally, space at the Las Vegas Convention Center — which hosted many fan events during WrestleMania week this year — will be more limited in 2026. Another event has already booked part of the venue and is also refusing to change its schedule. WWE could scale back and use less space or explore alternative venues, with Mandalay Bay being considered the top backup option.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 42 in 2026 continue to surface.