WWE has locked down another key talent.

Following weeks of rumors, another former WWE Champion has signed on the dotted line to remain with the company for the foreseeable future.

According to the report, Sheamus inked a new contract with the company.

Specific terms are not available as of this writing, however it is said to be a lucrative, multi-year agreement.

The previous contract “The Celtic Warrior” had with WWE was set to expire earlier this year, but it ended up being extended due to an injury absence.

(H/T: Fightful Select)