WWE reportedly has no plans to change its upcoming television taping schedule to accommodate a head-to-head showdown with AEW, while new details have also emerged regarding potential backup plans for WrestleMania 43.

With AEW announcing that its New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite will air live on Friday, January 1, 2027, WWE reportedly intends to move forward with its previously established plans for SmackDown that evening.

According to a new report, WWE has scheduled a double television taping for Monday, December 28 in Tampa, Florida, which will include the January 1 episode of SmackDown.

The decision was reportedly made to give WWE talent New Year’s Day off, and company officials have no intention of changing those arrangements simply because AEW will be airing a live episode of Dynamite in the same time slot.

There is also said to be an internal expectation that the holiday edition of SmackDown could produce a lower television rating than a typical live broadcast. That belief reportedly exists regardless of the competition from AEW, with WWE apparently comfortable moving forward with its original schedule.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)