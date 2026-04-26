WWE SmackDown could soon be returning to its familiar two-hour format.

According to a new report, WWE is expected to scale back SmackDown’s runtime in the coming weeks, moving away from the recently implemented three-hour structure.

“Sources indicate that SmackDown will be leaving the three hour format and going back to 2 hours in a few weeks,” the report noted.

While there’s still no official date confirmed for the change, the expectation is that the adjustment will happen relatively soon.

Notably, this lines up with earlier reports suggesting that the expanded three-hour format was never intended to be permanent, but rather a temporary shift.

If true, it would mark a return to the traditional pacing that defined SmackDown for years.

WWE SmackDown airs every Friday night at 8/7c in the United States, with international viewers able to watch via Netflix.

(H/T: BodySlam+)