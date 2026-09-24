WWE is reportedly preparing to replace its fleet of television production trucks after more than a decade of use.

The company is expected to begin using three new mobile production units that will travel between cities each week and serve as the nerve center of WWE broadcasts.

Camera feeds, replays, graphics, entrance videos and other production elements will all be coordinated from inside the vehicles.

The new units are reportedly being manufactured by N.E.P. Integration in Pennsylvania. Each truck could cost between $12 million and $15 million, putting WWE’s total potential investment between $36 million and $45 million.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)