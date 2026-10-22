Nikki Bella has reportedly been making a strong impression on WWE officials.

According to a new backstage report, the WWE Hall of Famer has been receiving considerable praise within the company, particularly for her continued success on social media.

Bella’s digital engagement numbers have reportedly remained impressive on a weekly basis, exceeding internal expectations since her return to the company.

Her success hasn’t been limited to social media, either, as Bella has also reportedly performed better than expected in the merchandising department.

The positive response has apparently led to discussions about Bella potentially receiving a bigger spotlight on WWE programming moving forward.

One source indicated that it would not be surprising to see WWE increase Bella’s prominence given her continued success across multiple areas of the business.

While no specific creative plans were revealed, the reported internal reaction suggests that WWE officials remain pleased with Bella’s contributions both inside and outside the ring.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)