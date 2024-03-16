An update on the relationship between WWE and GCW.

News broke yesterday that a few WWE stars would be working Josh Barnett’s BloodSport X event that was taking place on Thursday April 4th in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 week. Shayna Baszler, a former MMA fighter prior to her pursuit of pro-wrestling, was announced as a competitor for the show. This makes sense as Baszler was a former student of Josh Barnett, who also found success in MMA and pro-wrestling.

Fightful Select reports that Barnett made a call and personally requested Baszler for Bloodsport X. It is noted that this wasn’t the first time Barnett made such a request to WWE, as he reached out years ago to see if former NXT star Jessamyn Duke could work that year’s Bloodsport. However, at that time it was denied. Fightful adds that Triple H and Josh Barnett have known each other for years.

As for the current relationship between WWE and GCW, it appears that Baszler won’t be the only WWE star working the event. Stay tuned.