Over the weekend it was announced by OTT that WWE superstars Finn Balor and JD McDonagh would be appearing at the promotion’s Tenth Anniversary Show this October.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan is now reporting that none of the OTT talent were aware about the Balor and McDonagh announcement and found out the same time the fans did. It is not currently known if Balor and McDonagh will be wrestling on the October show, or just making appearances.

An OTT source speculated to Fightful that the appearances of Balor and McDonagh may strictly be for the audience only similar to McDonagh’s return in 2022. However, that same source said that things may be different under the new regime of WWE. Under Triple H, talents have been able to wrestle elsewhere including for NOAH, GCW, AJPW, and TNA.

