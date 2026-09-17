Penta’s performance against Roman Reigns on WWE Raw reportedly made a strong impression behind the scenes.

Following their World Heavyweight Championship match on Monday’s show in Mexico City, several people within WWE reportedly came away believing Penta deserves to remain near the top of the card.

The feeling is that his performance against Reigns further established Penta as a legitimate main event-level talent within the company.

As for another match between the two, a Reigns-Penta rematch is reportedly not part of WWE’s current plans. That doesn’t mean the company has closed the door on revisiting the matchup.

Given the response to their Raw encounter from both fans and those within WWE, officials reportedly view Reigns vs. Penta as a match they can return to when the time is right. There is also a belief that a future rematch could be positioned as the main event of a WWE Premium Live Event.

Reigns defeated Penta to retain the World Heavyweight Championship on the September 14 episode of Raw.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)