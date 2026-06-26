Pete Dunne’s appearance at the recent ATTACK! Wrestling event came together without any influence from WWE, according to sources familiar with the situation.

We’re told WWE had no involvement in Dunne’s booking for the show, with ATTACK! officials making the call to have him face Leon Cage. While Cage ultimately got the opportunity, Tommy Vril, James Ellis and Shane Hook were all said to have been under consideration for the match before the decision was finalized.

The event also drew some notable support from within WWE, as Lyra Valkyria was in attendance to back Dunne during the show.

Following the event, Dunne reportedly made a strong impression behind the scenes. Multiple people within ATTACK! praised him for taking the time to remain after the show, speaking with fans and posing for photos with what was described as “over 100” attendees.

ATTACK! officials were also pleased to see AEW star MJF seemingly give the event some attention on social media. After the show, MJF shared a photo of Dunne on his Instagram account, something those within the promotion viewed as a welcome bit of added exposure.

(H/T: Fightful Select)