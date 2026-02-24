WWE pulled off a “phenomenal” surprise on Monday night.

The closing moments of Monday’s WWE Raw delivered an emotional sendoff for Styles, but what happened after his speech was something even he wasn’t expecting.

After “The Phenomenal One” laid his jacket and gloves in the ring following his retirement address, the arena lights shifted and The Undertaker made his way out.

What initially felt like another homage quickly turned into something much bigger, as Undertaker informed Styles that he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the moment was completely legitimate.

“That whole thing at the end with the Undertaker and the Hall of Fame announcement was a legitimate surprise to AJ,” he wrote. “Who they didn’t clue in.”

The episode of WWE Raw in Atlanta was centered around celebrating Styles’ career. His in-ring run officially came to an end at the Royal Rumble last month, where he was defeated by Gunther in his final match.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place during WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas, NV. this April. The only other officially announced inductee is Stephanie McMahon.