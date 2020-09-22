WWE is planning a big RAW brand main event for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Word going around this past weekend was that WWE officials are planning a big Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match between members of RETRIBUTION and members of the main roster, according to PWInsider.

As noted at this link, last night’s RAW saw the 5 main members of RETRIBUTION receive WWE contracts. Dominik Dijakovic is now known as T-BAR, Dio Maddin is going by Mace, and Slapjack is believed to be Shane Thorne. Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez were also revealed as core members of the group, but there’s no word yet on what their ring names will be.

WWE recently changed plans for the RETRIBUTION program and made it a RAW-only storyline, but there’s no word yet on if SmackDown may lend a few Superstars to Team WWE at Survivor Series. Last night’s RAW main event featured The Hurt Business going up against T-BAR, Slapjack and Mace, but WWE Champion Drew McIntyre led a group of RAW Superstars to the ring to help fight off several of the lower level unidentified RETRIBUTION members.

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view is currently planned for November 22. The location is still up in the air as WWE is reportedly working on venue plans for when their Amway Center residency expires at the end of October.

Stay tuned for updates on the RETRIBUTION storyline and Survivor Series plans.

