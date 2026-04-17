Backstage concerns are reportedly growing among WWE talent during WrestleMania week.

And it’s not about what’s happening in the ring.

A new report indicates that several wrestlers have raised issues regarding the hotel accommodations arranged for this year’s festivities, specifically pointing to a lack of added security measures.

According to the details, the situation became noticeable as early as last night, where no additional security was present beyond what the hotel itself provided. With the hotel connected to a large casino, controlling foot traffic proved to be nearly impossible.

That led to chaotic scenes.

Fans reportedly filled the lobby area and gathered near elevators, waiting for WWE personnel to come through. When talent exited, they were often swarmed by large groups seeking photos and autographs. Not just wrestlers, but referees and other staff as well.

It wasn’t subtle.

Those within the company are now said to be hoping that changes are implemented quickly, to improve security presence and help manage the flow of fans around key areas like entrances and elevator banks.

The issue didn’t stop at the hotel, either.

Appearances scheduled for WWE stars during the week were described as being “beyond mobbed,” with some venues reportedly struggling to handle the overwhelming number of fans in attendance.

For now, talent are keeping a close eye on how the situation develops as the busiest stretch of WrestleMania week continues.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)