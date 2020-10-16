Several WWE talents reportedly found out where they would be in the WWE Draft pool by the FOX Sports report that was released last Thursday afternoon, one day before the Draft kicked off on SmackDown, according to Fightful Select. WWE then issued their own press release shortly after the FOX Sports report, which was almost identical to the original.

At least one wrestler was said to have expressed displeasure about how they discovered of their Draft placement in the pool. There were also several wrestlers that actually found out they would not be included in the Draft pools via the WWE statement.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.