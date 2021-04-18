The big story from last week was WWE giving several main roster talents their official release from the company, a list that included Samoa Joe, Tucker, Billie Kaye, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Kalisto, Wesley Blake, Bo Dallas, and Chelsea Green. While reports from WWE have stated these were done for budget reasons, there were certain talents who may have worsened their chances by backstage behavior.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio journalist Dave Meltzer states that there was someone who complained about their booking, while another pouted about not being present at last weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view. While neither of the wrestlers Meltzer mentions are mentioned by name, he does indicate that those actions could have been a key decision in them eventually getting cut.

There has also been rumors that a crop of talent from NXT, most likely Performance Center recruits, would also be getting the axe, but zero names have been released as of this writing. This occurs one year to the day of when WWE released a large crop of talent in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, an action that many have continued to criticize the company for ever since.