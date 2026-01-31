Powerhouse Hobbs’ transition to WWE comes with a brand-new name.

And a deeply personal one.

As WWE prepared for the Royal Rumble, the company officially trademarked the name Royce Keys, confirming that Hobbs would not be using his longtime ring name on the WWE stage. The move followed weeks of speculation that the powerhouse would be receiving an altered identity upon joining the company.

The new name carries significant sentimental meaning for Hobbs.

“Royce” is the name of his youngest son, while “Keys” is the maiden name of his late mother, making the name choice a tribute rooted in family.

It’s also worth noting that Hobbs’ real last name is Hobson, meaning WWE had the option to lean into his legitimate name if they chose to. Instead, the company opted for a name with personal ties that still fits WWE’s branding style.

With the trademark now secured, Royce Keys is officially set as the former Powerhouse Hobbs begins the next chapter of his career under the WWE umbrella.

As seen on Saturday afternoon, the former AEW star debuted in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, coming out with the name Powerhouse Hobbs appearing on the big screen, before it transitioned to his new “Royce Keys” ring name.

