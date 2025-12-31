Big things may be right around the corner for the reigning NXT Champion.

According to one source, Oba Femi is expected to be called up to WWE’s main roster sooner rather than later, with officials already viewing him as a future cornerstone talent.

Within WWE, Femi is reportedly being discussed in the same breath as Bron Breakker.

That comparison carries significant weight, especially with Breakker set to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on the first episode of RAW in 2026.

That internal belief lines up with a recent report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, which noted how strongly Femi impressed decision-makers during his appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE officials are said to view the current NXT Champion as a top-tier Superstar, and Breakker’s recent heavy focus on main roster programming is seen as a potential blueprint for Femi’s trajectory.

The expectation is that Femi is being positioned as a long-term main event-level presence.

Femi’s momentum only accelerated earlier this month when he faced Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a singles match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. While the bout ended in a no contest due to interference from Drew McIntyre, the performance left a lasting impression backstage.

Officials were described as being “unbelievably impressed” not only by Femi’s showing in the ring, but also by his promo segment with Rhodes the night before on SmackDown.

That reaction quickly translated into action.

In the aftermath, WWE produced vignettes for Femi that aired across both Raw and SmackDown, further signaling that the NXT Champion’s main roster arrival may be closer than it appears.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Oba Femi’s future continue to surface.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Spoiler On Currently Planned Winner For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match

(H/T: BodySlam+)