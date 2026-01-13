WWE’s ongoing working relationship with TNA could soon produce another crossover moment on the international stage.

According to one source, WWE has expressed interest in having reigning TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater make an appearance during the company’s upcoming European tour.

The tentative idea would see Slater appearing alongside Je’Von Evans on Monday Night Raw. Evans was recently called up from NXT to the Raw brand and is widely viewed internally as a rising talent with significant long-term upside.

That said, nothing has been finalized at this point. While interest has been expressed, there is currently no confirmation that Slater will ultimately appear on WWE programming during the tour.

Slater is no stranger to WWE audiences, having made several appearances in NXT in recent months. He also teamed with Evans at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month, further fueling speculation about a potential on-screen reunion.

Busy schedule, big spotlight.

Outside of WWE, Slater remains firmly entrenched in TNA’s title picture. He is set to defend the TNA X-Division Championship against Moose and Cedric Alexander at TNA Genesis.

Slater also recently challenged Oba Femi in what turned out to be Femi’s final defense of the NXT Championship, coming up short in a hard-fought bout on last week’s New Year’s Evil special.