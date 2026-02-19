A new in-depth look at one of WWE’s most iconic figures is reportedly on the way.

WWE is said to be nearing the release of a brand-new documentary centered around WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

According to reports, the company has completed production on a full-length feature chronicling Michaels’ legendary career.

The project includes several newly conducted interviews with longtime peers, rivals, and other key figures who were part of his journey inside the ring.

From his groundbreaking run as part of D-Generation X to his historic singles career and emotional retirement, Michaels’ story has remained one of the most compelling in WWE history. This upcoming documentary is expected to revisit those defining moments while offering fresh insight from those who shared the spotlight with “The Heartbreak Kid.”

No official premiere date has been announced yet.

But anticipation is already building.

