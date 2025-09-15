– ESPN is scheduled to hold a media conference call this week to promote the highly-anticipated WWE WrestlePalooza debut special event scheduled for Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

– According to one source, fans can expect Natalya to work additional AAA dates following her appearance at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event this past weekend in Las Vegas, NV. The women’s wrestling star appearing more frequently for the AAA promotion is just another example of WWE lending top stars, such as their reigning AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, and multiple appearances already from the likes of Rey Mysterio, Penta and others.

– Those who worked on set with Cody Rhodes during the filming of the new Street Fighter movie spoke glowingly of the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. A specific source claimed that Hirooki Goto, another wrestler like Rhodes and Roman Reigns that is featured in a key role in the film, may have gotten his role after Rhodes put in a good word on his behalf.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/20 for live WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN and AEW All Out: Toronto results coverage.

