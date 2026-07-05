After Damian Priest’s surprise arrival in AAA, it appears another major name could eventually be headed to the promotion.

During Saturday’s edition of AAA on Fox, JBL asked AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio whether Bad Bunny could also be brought into the company now that Priest had joined the roster. Mysterio responded by saying that they were working on making that happen as well.

According to an additional source, there is legitimate substance behind that exchange.

A new report that surfaced on Sunday notes that JBL’s question was not simply an off-the-cuff remark, and Mysterio’s response was also intended to tease something that has been discussed behind the scenes.

While nothing has been officially announced, the tease has fueled further speculation about Bad Bunny potentially becoming involved with AAA in the future.

Bad Bunny has reportedly been in discussions with WWE regarding a potential WrestleMania match against Logan Paul. Paul recently addressed the possibility on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, saying he believes a showdown between the two would be “the greatest WWE match of all time”.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has enjoyed several memorable appearances in WWE over the years. He teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37, before facing Priest in a critically acclaimed San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico, where Bad Bunny picked up the victory.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Bad Bunny’s future in pro wrestling continue to surface.

Se viene algo MUY IMPORTANTE presentado por nuestro Gerente General, Rey Mysterio pic.twitter.com/b3a357DBGy — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 5, 2026

NO LO PODEMOS CREER 🤯 DAMIAN PRIEST EN LUCHA LIBRE AAA pic.twitter.com/5V8KmQA3kl — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 5, 2026

(H/T: Bryan Alvarez and F4WOnline.com)