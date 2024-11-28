As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, WWE is planning to hold a big event at Netflix HQ early next month.

Pwinsider is reporting that the event will be taking place on December 3rd. Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline and Liv Morgan are all expected to appear at the event.

The report states that WWE has been working on creative plans for the event in recent weeks. The idea is to hit the road running with a major show. Some potential returns for the event have also been discussed.

When RAW debuts on Netflix on January 6, 2025, the show is expected to return to a three-hour format. WWE SmackDown on the USA Network is expected to quickly follow suit.

