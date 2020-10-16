Big E’s big singles push is set to continue on the WWE SmackDown brand.

As we’ve noted, the WWE Draft saw The New Day split up as Big E stayed on SmackDown while RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods went to the red brand. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the idea was to get Big E away from the group, and make him more serious for the singles push.

WWE officials reportedly want to get Big E out of the comedic mode, and keep pushing him into the major singles run, which was first talked about several weeks ago.

The New Day’s Farewell Match will take place on tonight’s SmackDown as they face Sheamus, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in six-man action.

