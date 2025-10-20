Bianca Belair has been sidelined for months following an injury sustained during one of WrestleMania 41’s most physically intense matches. The EST of WWE broke her finger — later revealed to be a more serious knuckle injury involving joint damage — during her Triple Threat clash with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The setback has kept Belair out of in-ring action far longer than WWE officials had initially anticipated.

Sources within WWE indicated that while Belair’s injury was first thought to be a minor fracture, further medical evaluation uncovered additional joint complications that required an extended recovery timeline. The company has taken a cautious approach to her rehabilitation, opting not to rush her return to the ring.

Since WrestleMania, Belair has made sporadic appearances in non-wrestling capacities — including serving as a special guest referee and appearing in backstage segments — but has yet to compete inside the squared circle. Her absence has left a noticeable void on SmackDown, where her athleticism, charisma, and main-event presence have long anchored the women’s division.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE has quietly been reinforcing the SmackDown women’s roster to offset Belair’s absence. The company has brought up several NXT talents to inject fresh energy into the division, including rising singles star Blake Monroe and the recently formed tag team ZaRuca — a pairing of ZARIA and Sol Ruca. Both acts have made their blue-brand debuts in recent weeks as WWE looks to keep the division competitive and engaging while one of its cornerstones heals up.

Internally, there’s optimism that Belair’s recovery is progressing well, though there’s still no firm timetable for her in-ring return. Officials reportedly want her to be “100 percent cleared” before reintroducing her to storylines, ensuring she can perform at her trademark high level when she steps back into the spotlight.

For now, SmackDown continues to evolve with new faces and fresh matchups — but the eventual comeback of the EST promises to give the women’s division a major jolt of star power when she finally returns.