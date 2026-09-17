WWE could be looking to repeat its three-show Mexico City weekend surrounding TripleMania next year.

Following the success of this year’s events, WWE will reportedly strongly consider once again holding SmackDown and Raw around TripleMania in 2027, creating another destination weekend in Mexico City.

The company is said to have been pleased with several aspects of this year’s weekend, including ticket sales, merchandise business and the overall response from fans and WWE talent.

There is reportedly significant confidence that all three shows could be grouped together again next year following the success of the concept.

TripleMania 35 also provides WWE and AAA with another reason to make the weekend a major event. The company is reportedly expected to capitalize on the milestone anniversary when putting together its plans for next year’s show.

This year’s TripleMania weekend included WWE SmackDown on September 11, TripleMania 34 and Raw on September 14 in Mexico City.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)