Although WrestleMania season is still several months away, WWE has reportedly begun putting together early creative plans for WrestleMania 43.

According to sources within the company, preliminary discussions regarding next year’s WrestleMania card are underway, with a potential showdown between Roman Reigns and Oba Femi emerging as one of the leading possibilities.

The rumored match is reportedly gaining traction internally, with several people in WWE viewing Reigns vs. Femi as a potential main event for the two-night premium live event.

Another match being discussed is a possible rematch between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. One source indicated that WWE could revisit the rivalry and position the match as another top attraction on the WrestleMania 43 card.

On the women’s side, there is reportedly interest in making Rhea Ripley a major focal point of the event, provided she is medically cleared to return to action in time.

Along with Reigns, Femi, Punk, Rhodes and Ripley, additional top WWE stars are expected to be featured prominently as plans continue to develop.

As always with early WrestleMania discussions, nothing is finalized, and creative directions could change considerably between now and the event.

WrestleMania 43 is expected to take place on April 10 and April 11, 2027, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com in April for live WWE WrestleMania 43 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)