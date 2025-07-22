WWE has reportedly shown interest in a former AEW star — but not in the way fans might expect.

According to one source, WWE has reached out to former AEW wrestler “Legit” Leyla Hirsch about the possibility of a tryout with the company, specifically for a referee position.

Hirsch parted ways with AEW earlier this year and has since competed on the independent circuit.

Sources within WWE indicated that internal chatter about the outreach to Hirsch began circulating around mid-June. At this time, it’s unclear whether Hirsch has accepted the opportunity or if the tryout has already taken place.

While it’s uncommon for wrestlers to transition into referee roles, it’s not without precedent. Jessika Carr, for example, joined WWE as a referee and later resumed in-ring action for EVOLVE in 2025 under the name Kalyx.

(H/T: Fightful Select)