WWE officials are reportedly interested in NJPW star Hikuleo.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE higher-ups have expressed internal interest in signing Hikuleo.

It was noted that the interest has been there for months. Furthermore, in a situation similar to Finn Balor helping Dragon Lee get the ball rolling on signing with WWE, word is that intermediaries have been used to express interest to the talent themselves in many cases, including this one.

There’s no word yet on if WWE has had contact with Hikuleo, or when his NJPW contract is up.

We noted earlier how Jay White has challenged Hikuelo to a “Loser Leaves Japan” match to take place at an upcoming NJPW show. It should be noted that there is no sign that the White vs. Hikuleo match is related to the interest from WWE.

Hikuleo, who turns 32 on February 7, is billed at 6-foot-8 and 264 pounds. He has been wrestling since November 2016, and trained at the Team 3D Academy, the NJPW Dojo, and the Fale Dojo. The former Bullet Club member is of Tongan descent, and is the nephew and adopted son of the legendary King Haku (aka Meng) and his wife Dorothy. Hikuleo is the half-brother of NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga, the cousin and adopted brother of Tanga Loa, and the adopted cousin of Bad Luck Fale.

Hikuleo worked three matches for AEW in 2021 and 2022, and worked around a dozen matches for Impact Wrestling in those same years. He also worked the joint ROH-NJPW shows in 2018 and 2019, then worked three dates on the ROH UK tour in October 2019.

