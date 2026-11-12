WWE reportedly considered giving The 946 a unique entrance presentation as part of the faction’s introduction to the main roster.

According to a new backstage report, an idea was floated that would have seen the group receive its own entrance theme featuring a licensed mainstream song.

The goal was to establish an immediate connection between the faction and street culture, giving The 946 a recognizable sound that would help set the group apart from the rest of the WWE roster.

However, the proposal apparently never advanced very far.

The idea reportedly did not make it to WWE’s legal department for consideration and has since been placed on hold. Despite that, there have been indications that the company could revisit the concept at some point down the road.

The 946, led by Royce Keys, are gearing up for battle against The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, in the latest annual WarGames showdown at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2026 premium live event.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is scheduled to take place on November 28, live on ESPN Unlimited from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)