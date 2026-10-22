Additional details have emerged regarding WWE’s rumored John Cena Classic, including potential dates and an interesting concept that Cena himself reportedly wants incorporated into the event.

Cena has previously indicated that the event will take place in December, although WWE has yet to officially announce a date.

According to the latest backstage information, December 12 and December 19 are being discussed as potential options.

One possibility would see the John Cena Classic take place on December 12, following WWE WrestlePalooza with a separate event in the United States later that evening.

The other option would be December 19, which would create a direct scheduling conflict with AEW Worlds End. AAA Guerra de Titanes is also scheduled for that evening.

Neither date has been confirmed, and it remains unclear which option WWE is currently favoring.

December 5 is reportedly considered unlikely, as WWE is said to be against presenting major events on three consecutive weekends.

Meanwhile, December 26 already features WWE’s annual holiday live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Beyond the scheduling considerations, another interesting detail involves the potential format of the John Cena Classic.

Cena reportedly remains interested in incorporating a voting element into the event, with several ideas having been discussed internally about how to make that possible.

There is currently no confirmation regarding how the voting would work or what role fans might play in determining the event’s direction.

Further details regarding the John Cena Classic are expected as WWE finalizes its December schedule.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)