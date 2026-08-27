Zilla Fatu may not be spending much time in WWE NXT.

A new report indicates that Fatu is internally expected to make his way to WWE’s main roster “before long.” Those within the company reportedly believe establishing his connection to his cousins early in his WWE run could help set him up for long-term success.

Fatu was featured in a vignette on Monday’s WWE Raw ahead of his NXT Championship opportunity at Heatwave this Sunday.

The vignette was reportedly designed not only to promote Fatu’s appearance at Heatwave, but also to serve as a soft introduction to members of WWE’s broader audience who may not already be familiar with him.

WWE is said to want to establish Fatu’s family connection with its audience now rather than waiting until he is ready for a main roster call-up.

Fatu’s family ties give WWE plenty of potential directions whenever that move happens, as the Anoaʻi family remains heavily represented across the company.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)