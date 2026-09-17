WWE reportedly has significant plans for Perth, Australia beyond this December’s WrestlePalooza event.

According to a new report, WWE has committed to a three-year partnership with the city that will include a Premium Live Event weekend in Perth in each of the next three years.

At least one of those weekends could feature one of WWE’s biggest annual events. Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble have reportedly emerged as potential options, with 2028 mentioned as a possible target for bringing one of WWE’s traditional “Big Four” events to Perth.

Nothing has been finalized regarding which major event could head to Australia, but the possibility is reportedly under consideration as part of WWE’s multi-year relationship with Perth.

WWE will kick off the partnership with WrestlePalooza in Perth this December.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)