New backstage details have surfaced regarding WWE’s creative plans for Money In The Bank, including when Tiffany Stratton learned she would be winning the women’s ladder match.

According to one report, sources familiar with WWE’s creative process indicated that there were no significant changes to the planned Money In The Bank winners in the weeks leading up to the event.

The report notes that WWE had long-term plans for Stratton to emerge as a challenger for Chelsea Green’s championship, with the eventual goal of having Stratton capture the title. However, those plans remain subject to change.

While the Money In The Bank winners were reportedly decided in advance, there was at least one late creative adjustment involving the women’s division.

The six-woman tag team match on SmackDown featuring Stratton, Jacy Jayne and Lash Legend defeating Lola Vice, Roxanne Perez and Sol Ruca was originally scheduled to have the opposite result as late as the day of the show.

Additionally, the women participating in the Money In The Bank ladder match were reportedly informed on Thursday night that Stratton would be winning the following evening.

Interestingly, betting odds leading into Money In The Bank suggested different outcomes. MyBookie listed Roxanne Perez and Bron Breakker as the favorites on the day of the event, while Lash Legend and Penta had been favored earlier in the week.

Stratton and Penta ultimately emerged victorious in their respective Money In The Bank ladder matches.

(H/T: Fightful Select)