As noted earlier tonight, Chad Gable announced on tonight’s WWE SmackDown that he is done being Shorty G. You can click here for details and video of what happened following the loss to Lars Sullivan.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the change back to Chad Gable has been in the plans for several weeks. WWE actually filmed a segment a few weeks back where Gable dropped the Shorty G gimmick. The segment ended up getting cut from a broadcast due to timing issues, but was picked back up this week.

Stay tuned for updates on Gable’s new storyline.

