There are reportedly plans to focus more on the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title, currently held by Kushida, and the cruiserweight division.

It was reported by Fightful Select that there has been a long, working plan for NXT to emphasize the cruiserweight division and the title more on NXT programming.

NXT officials have reportedly been high on Kushida ever since he came in, as has the rest of the roster in NXT. Word now is that NXT will integrate more storylines, as well as bigger names and angles, into the cruiserweight division, especially this summer.

Kushida has retained his title via Open Challenges as of late. He will wrestle Kyle O’Reilly in a non-title match on tonight’s NXT show.

