Fightful Select has released some details regarding WWE’s original 2019 plans for lucha-libre superstar Sin Cara, and his pairing with Katrina Perez, better known as Catalina.

The publication states that while it seemed as if the duo were going to be receiving a push, the only purpose for the team up was to help get over Andrade and Zelina Vega, two talents who are also no longer with the company.

The report later confirms that former Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman told Sin Cara that his character was officially “dead in the water.” Catalina has since returned to NXT and has appeared sporadically ever since.

Stay tuned.