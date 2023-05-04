WWE originally had plans for Bad Bunny to get a big pin over Dominik Mysterio at WWE Backlash.

As we’ve noted, Bunny is set to face Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash on Saturday, but that was not always the plan. At one point, Bunny and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio vs. Priest and Dominik was rumored, as well as a six-man match with Bunny, Rey and Santos Escobar vs. Priest, Dominik and Finn Balor.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that the plan around WrestleMania 39 time was to do Bunny and Rey vs. Priest and Dominik, but plans changed as everyone was comfortable with the singles bout.

It was noted that original plans had Bunny pinning Dominik in the tag team match, leaving the fans happy. However, The Mysterios were pulled from the match and both WWE and Bunny were said to have felt comfortable with Bunny’s ability to have a good singles match with Priest instead, but with the Street Fight stipulation.

Bunny last appeared on RAW for the April 24 episode, beating up Priest with a kendo stick to save Mysterio. He then announced the San Juan Street Fight. Bunny mentioned on April 24 that he would no longer be hosting Backlash due to the Street Fight, but WWE has since confirmed that he will host and wrestle on Saturday.

Bunny will be on Friday’s go-home SmackDown in San Juan for the final build to Saturday’s match.

