LA Knight’s post-WrestleMania 42 direction may have looked very different behind the scenes.

A new report indicates that Knight was originally slated for a short-term program with Gunther coming out of WrestleMania weekend.

However, those plans were ultimately changed, with WWE instead pivoting Knight into the Undisputed WWE Championship picture alongside Cody Rhodes.

That shift raised some eyebrows.

As of now, there’s still no clear word on what WWE’s current creative direction is for Knight following WrestleMania 42, leaving his next move somewhat up in the air.

Knight’s most recent televised appearance came on Night One of WrestleMania, where he teamed with The Usos in a high-profile matchup against The Vision and IShowSpeed.

Leading into the Premium Live Event, there had been concern among fans regarding Knight’s health after reports surfaced suggesting he may have been dealing with an injury.

Knight later addressed the situation himself, downplaying the issue and assuring fans it wouldn’t affect his performance.

In fact, he was firm in stating that the bursa flare-up would not keep him out of action for WrestleMania.

(H/T: BodySlam+)