Liv Morgan’s new era as WWE Women’s World Champion is already bringing changes, including a fresh entrance theme.

The newly-crowned champion debuted her new song, “Trouble,” earlier this week, giving fans their first taste of her updated presentation.

Behind the scenes, however, things almost went in a very different direction.

According to one source, WWE internally discussed the possibility of using a licensed track for Morgan’s entrance music.

At one point, Reneé Rapp’s “Leave Me Alone” was reportedly considered as a potential theme for the rising star.

That idea ultimately didn’t move forward.

Instead, WWE opted to go with an original composition, which became “Trouble,” the track Morgan is now using as part of her championship run.

The exact reasons why the company pivoted away from the licensed song were not disclosed.

A different vibe, but the same Liv Morgan.

Morgan officially used the new theme on a major stage, performing with “Trouble” during Night One of WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, a night that ended with her capturing the WWE Women’s World Championship.

(H/T: BodySlam+)