New details are just being revealed for what was planned for Scarlett Bordeaux in WWE NXT, before she was put with real-life husband Karrion Kross.

Scarlett originally signed with WWE in November 2019, while Kross first signed in February 2020. A new report from Fightful Select notes that there were pitches for Scarlett in 2019, shortly after NXT first jumped to cable.

It was noted that Scarlett was originally pitched to manage Damian Priest, as far back as September 2019, before she actually reported to the WWE Performance Center.

However, Priest didn’t think the fit was good for him, and he reportedly passed on the spot.

There were some within NXT who actually thought the act was going to make it to TV up until the week it was nixed, which was within the first few weeks of NXT airing on the USA Network. This timeline is a bit conflicting as Scarlett didn’t have her private Performance Center tryout until September 2019, then WWE announced her signing on November 5.

After Priest passed on the idea, the report notes that Scarlett’s character was put on the back-burner until it became clear that Kross was coming into the company. Sources noted that in retrospect, it worked out better for everyone involved.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.