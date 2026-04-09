WWE explored a unique promotional concept for WrestleMania week in Las Vegas, but it hasn’t materialized.

At least not yet.

The company reportedly looked into securing advertising space on the Sphere during WrestleMania 42 festivities. The high-profile venue has become one of the most eye-catching digital billboards in the world, making it an attractive option for a major event like WrestleMania.

At one point, WWE even had an early creative idea in place.

Danhausen was internally discussed as a potential featured act for the Sphere display, suggesting the company was preparing concepts in anticipation of a possible agreement. The idea would have leaned into his distinct character presentation for a visually striking promotional piece.

It’s a very WWE-type move.

As of now, however, no deal has been finalized. The reportedly steep cost associated with advertising on the Sphere appears to be a significant hurdle, preventing the concept from moving forward—for the time being.

Whether WWE revisits the opportunity as WrestleMania week approaches remains to be seen.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)