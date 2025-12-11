On the global front, WWE continues its aggressive strategy of bringing major events overseas.

And 2026 already has a major destination lined up.

One source is reporting that WWE is officially headed to Italy in 2026 for a premium live event. WWE President Nick Khan commented recently that a deal was close, and now it appears the company is moving forward with finalized plans.

Right now, the working date for the event is May 31, which places it as the first PLE following WrestleMania. Internally, WWE had been using “Backlash” as the placeholder name, though the branding is still being debated.

A venue has not been confirmed, but WWE is expected to lock that down as talks progress.

WWE’s world tour isn’t slowing down.

It’s expanding.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding WWE’s premium live event schedule and international touring plans continue to surface.

(H/T to WrestleVotes Radio at Fightful Select)