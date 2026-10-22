WWE’s plans for this year’s WarGames match are beginning to take shape.

Following the latest confrontation between The Bloodline and 946 on Monday Night Raw, additional details have emerged regarding the expected format of their anticipated WarGames showdown.

According to the latest backstage information, the working plan as of Monday was for this year’s match to feature five competitors on each team.

That would mean a traditional five-on-five WarGames match, with The Bloodline expected to square off against 946.

WWE has experimented with different versions of WarGames since bringing the match concept back to its main roster programming, utilizing both four-person and five-person teams.

However, the current direction reportedly calls for five members per side, continuing the format used in several recent main roster installments.

The rivalry between The Bloodline and 946 has intensified in recent weeks, with their latest four-on-four confrontation adding further momentum to the ongoing storyline.

While the reported format offers an indication of WWE’s creative plans, the complete lineup for each team has not been officially announced.

It remains to be seen which additional competitors will round out the respective teams as WarGames approaches.

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(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)